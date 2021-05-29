 PHOTOS: At the Steamboat Springs High School Commencement Ceremony | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: At the Steamboat Springs High School Commencement Ceremony

Bryce Martin
  

At the Steamboat Springs High School Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2021 held Saturday, May 29, on Gardner Field.

A singular graduation cap lingers in the air above the Class of 2021. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Alden Wade raises his hand to a friend and fellow graduate. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Steamboat Springs High School staff and members of the Steamboat Board of Education lead students onto Gardner Field. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Rose Epstein responds to her fans in the cheering section while walking into graduation. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Ryan Seyedian leads the Steamboat Springs High School Band in playing "Pomp and Circumstance." (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Interim Steamboat Springs High School Principal Dennis Alt welcomes the crowd Saturday morning. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
A man carries a balloon bouquet as he makes his way through a full crowd in the stands at Gardner Field. He was one of many loved ones who brought balloons, flowers or gifts for their graduating senior. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Chemistry teacher Melissa Jones, left, embraces Claire Bohmer, right, after introducing her as a distinguished student speaker. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Emilia Cooper stands as she is recognized for being awarded this year's prestigious Boettcher Scholarship. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Members of the Steamboat Springs High School Band and Choir perform "Sailing Ships," written by Kathleen Brady Ross. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Joseph Berlet, center, has enlisted in the U.S. Army, along with Cole Moon, right. Six graduating seniors in the Class of 2021 will be joining the military. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks addresses the crowd. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Andrew Worthen is the first student to make their way across the graduation stage at Gardner Field. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Jonnathan Simoes fixes his collar as he stands in line to head onto the stage. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
Zoe Welch smiles to the crowd after moving her tassel to officially recognize that she's graduated. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
The crowd goes wild as the Class of 2021 turns and is recognized by the audience. (Photo by Bryce Martin)
The obligatory tossing of the cap, officially marking the graduating Class of 2021. (Photo by Bryce Martin)

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.

