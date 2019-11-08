PHOTOS: And the winners are… 2019 Best of the Boat event draws big crowd to celebrate local people, businesses (with video)
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The winners have been announced for the 2019 Best of the Boat contest.
More than 300 people gathered at The Steamboat Grand on Thursday evening to celebrate this year’s best businesses and people.
The crowd was also the first to get a copy of this year’s Best of the Boat magazine and hear the official winners in all 118 categories.
2019 Best of the Boat winners
