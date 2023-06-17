 Photos: American muscle, collectors’ care on display at Mustang Stampede Car Show | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: American muscle, collectors’ care on display at Mustang Stampede Car Show

News News |

Tom Skulski
  

A Shelby Cobra was one of many Ford Mustangs on display during the Mustang Stampede Car Show on Yampa Street on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The official pace car of the 1968 Indianapolis 500 was at the Mustang Stampede Car Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe sits next to other cars at the Mustang Stampede Car Show on Yampa Street on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The hood is up, showing off the engine on a 1966 Ford Mustang during the Mustang Stampede Car Show on Yampa Street on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Spectators get a look under the hood of a Mercury Cougar during the Mustang Stampede Car Show on Yampa Street on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
This red Ford Mustang was one of many cars parked along Yampa Street during the Mustang Stampede Car Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 