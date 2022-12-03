 PHOTOS: A Very Steamboat Holiday Festival | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: A Very Steamboat Holiday Festival

Shelby Reardon
  

Landon Davidson, 6, clings to his letter while eagerly awaiting to meet Santa Claus at the Very Steamboat Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dave Delpriore kneels by the fire with his children, 15-month-old Sky and four-year-old Winter at the Very Steamboat Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Andy Wallace led karaoke carols at the Very Steamboat Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hazel Johnson, 6, doesn’t hold back on the blue sprinkles while decorating a cookie at the Very Steamboat Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Despite the cold, a long line formed for those wanting to see Santa at the Very Steamboat Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Attendees decorated gingerbread cookies at the Very Steamboat Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Juniper Savage, 6, is led through a craft by 4-Her Emily Rossi at the Very Steamboat Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Very Steamboat Holiday Festival filled Sixth Street between Lincoln Avenue and Oak Street on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
About 20 vendors filled Sixth Street at the Very Steamboat Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Danielle Zimmerer took photos of families at the Very Steamboat Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

