PHOTOS: A sneak peek inside the new emergency department at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — About 60% of the $10 million renovation to the emergency department at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center is now complete. Construction began in February, and the project’s second phase was opened to patient care in October.

The new walk-in patient entrance and waiting area are finished, with large windows providing a full view for security and admissions staff.

The waiting area features a fire place, storage cubbies and furniture with electrical and USB ports, among other upgrades.

A new counseling room provides a private space for doctors and staff to meet with family members.

With a “race track” layout, the patient care area now positions the care team station in the middle of the emergency department, giving staff a direct line of sight to patient rooms. Five new patient rooms are complete.

“The final phases are underway, with all renovations targeted for completion in late spring 2021,” according to YVMC communications specialist Lindsey Reznicek. “Final work includes a new canopy over the ambulance entrance, new private trauma rooms, additional private treatment rooms, a decontamination room, new skier staging area, EMS lounge, staff and physician lounges, and locker rooms.”

A new, dedicated walk-in patient entrance is now complete. Patients enter the department through a heated walkway. Security is located at the front of the department, with large windows providing a full view of the parking lot, patient and ambulance arrivals, and the helipad. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Carolyn Rayfield, a patient access registrar, mans the front desk inside the lobby of the emergency department at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. Admissions staff have a wide view of the space, with the waiting area to their left, the walk-in patient entrance directly in front of them and the security office to their right. (Photo by John F. Russell)



The waiting area features large windows, a fireplace, storage cubbies for ski helmets and boots, and furniture with electrical and USB ports, among other features. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Erin Weber, a registered nurse in the emergency department at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, works at the care team station. A "race track" layout puts the care team station in the middle of the department, affording physicians and staff direct line of sight to the private patient rooms. (Photo by John F. Russell)



The care team station inside the new emergency department at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center has dedicated workstations for nurses, physicians, social workers and admissions staff. This room gives physicians the space they need to complete work with large windows that will give allow them to have better views of what's happening in the rest of the department once construction is finished. (Photo John F. Russell)



UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center has added five new, private patient rooms offering increased privacy. One of the newly completed private rooms has an adjoining restroom and shower. The room was built with the intention for use by YVMC's sexual assault response team, but can be used with any patient. (Photo by John F. Russell)



This larger treatment room has been added to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center's Emergency Department allows additional space for specialized orthopedic equipment and multiple staff members to deliver care. Photo by John F. Russell)



Modifications were made to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center’s two safer rooms to make it possible for them to flex, when necessary, to provide standard patient care. An electric door now secures medical equipment, including oxygen, suction, a cardiac monitor and a sink in each room. (Photo by John F. Russell)



