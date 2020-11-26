PHOTOS: A sneak peek inside the new emergency department at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — About 60% of the $10 million renovation to the emergency department at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center is now complete. Construction began in February, and the project’s second phase was opened to patient care in October.
The new walk-in patient entrance and waiting area are finished, with large windows providing a full view for security and admissions staff.
The waiting area features a fire place, storage cubbies and furniture with electrical and USB ports, among other upgrades.
A new counseling room provides a private space for doctors and staff to meet with family members.
With a “race track” layout, the patient care area now positions the care team station in the middle of the emergency department, giving staff a direct line of sight to patient rooms. Five new patient rooms are complete.
“The final phases are underway, with all renovations targeted for completion in late spring 2021,” according to YVMC communications specialist Lindsey Reznicek. “Final work includes a new canopy over the ambulance entrance, new private trauma rooms, additional private treatment rooms, a decontamination room, new skier staging area, EMS lounge, staff and physician lounges, and locker rooms.”
