 PHOTOS: A bluebird day at Steamboat Resort | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: A bluebird day at Steamboat Resort

Dylan Anderson
  

Phil Mihlstin launches off a bump under Steamboat Resort's Pony Express lift on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A ride on the Four Points lift at Steamboat Resort offers great views of the Yampa Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A skier carves through the snow at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skiers wait for Steamboat Resort’s Pony Express lift on a bluebird skiing Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A young skier drops in for a line through the trees near the Pony Express lift at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Keys man Jordan Anderson leads the band J & The Causeways at the first Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Guitarist Evan Hall with J & The Causeways plays a solo with Steamboat Resort’s Christy Peak in the backdrop at the first Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.

