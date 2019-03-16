PHOTOS: 6th Annual Slash and Burn Snowboard Banked Slalom Race at Steamboat Resort

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 6th annual Slash and Burn Banked Slalom race took place on Saturday, March 16, at the Bashor Bowl at Steamboat Resort. The competition included snowboarders who were as young as 5 to older than 50.
Allison Berger competes in the amateur women’s class of the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom race on Saturday, March 16, at the Bashor Bowl at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by Leah Vann) Cameron Misegadis competes in the amateur men’s class of the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom race on Saturday, March 16, at the Bashor Bowl at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by Leah Vann) Wilson Dillon competes in the men’s open class of the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom Race on Saturday, March 16, at the Bashor Bowl at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by Leah Vann) Steamboat Springs Olympian Taylor Gold races in the men’s open class of the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom on Saturday, March 16, at the Bashor Bowl at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by Leah Vann) Samantha Smalley competes in the amateur women’s class of the annual Slash & Burn Banked Slalom snowboard competition on Saturday, March 16, at the Bashor Bowl at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by Leah Vann)
