 Photos: 42nd Annual Yampa River Festival | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: 42nd Annual Yampa River Festival

News News |

Shelby Reardon
  

The tube rodeo is one of the crowds favorites year in and year out at the annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Charlie's Hole.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hundreds of onlookers gathered to witness the events of the 42nd annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Charlie's Hole.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Adjusting ones weight seems to be the key to surfing Charlie's Hole at the 42nd annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The raft rodeo catapulted most participants into the chilly waters of the Yampa River at the 42nd annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Charlie's Hole.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The action really got going with the raft rodeo at the 42nd annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Charlie's Hole.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Finishers of the Drew Hyde Raft Race pull into sight at the 42nd annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Charlie's Hole.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The raft rodeo entertained the crowd at the 42nd annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Charlie's Hole.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hundreds gathered on the banks of the Yampa behind Bud Werner Memorial Library on a perfect 70-degree day at the 42nd annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Charlie's Hole.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Participants celebrated making it through Charlie's Hole at the 42nd annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Josh Burton pushes up his goggles at the 42nd annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Charlie's Hole.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A tube rodeo participant smiles as he achieves success by surfing for more than a few second at the 42nd annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Charlie's Hole.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
All day, rafters, paddle boarders and kayakers performed tricks and surfed at the 42nd annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Charlie's Hole.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A kayaker outfitted his oar with a crutch at the 42nd annual Yampa River Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Charlie's Hole.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more