 PHOTOS: 40th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo, Day 2 | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: 40th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo, Day 2

Shelby Reardon
  

 

Calico Rose, piloted by Kenny Bradley, floats above blooming lupine at Bald Eagle Lake at the 40th annual Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Balloons drift over Bald Eagle Lake at the 40th Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Smokey Bear floats in front of hazy skies at the 40th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday morning. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
From left, Randy, Lexi and Janet Millsap dance with Anchor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Festival at Blad Eagle Lake on Sunday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Shalena Shamo skims the water in Plaid Pixie at the 40th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday morning. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Garrick Otto and Kelly Huemmer watch as balloons inflate at the 40th Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Jonathan Wright skims the water of Bald Eagle Lake in Unchained at the 40th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday morning. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Balloonmeister Doug Lenberg addresses the pilots at the 40th Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Balloons inflate on the shore of Bald Eagle Lake at the 40th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday morning. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Aleah Roberts watches as balloons make their way across Bald Eagle Lake at the 40th Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday.
Balloons fill the sky of the Yampa Valley at the 40th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday morning. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Adrian Cruz holds the line at the 40th Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Balloons reflect off Bald Eagle Lake at the 40th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday morning. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Victoria Santillian and Joseph Otero watch balloons inflate at the 40th Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Balloons dotted the shores of Bald Eagle Lake at the 40th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday morning. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Hand-painted favorites, "Big Top" and "Western Spirit" drift over Bald Eagle Lake at the 40th Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Festival on Sunday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Vivian Titalee, piloted by Chris Liberti, takes flight at the 40th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo on Sunday morning. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)

Balloon Rodeo
