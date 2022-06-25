 Photos: 2022 Yampa Valley Pride (with video) | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: 2022 Yampa Valley Pride (with video)

Shelby Reardon
  

Eloise Lynn, 6, decorates a pinwheel at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Shasta the pyrenees mix poses with a colorful bandana at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bella Franges takes in all the passerbys in colorful outfits at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tracey Hughes, the library director at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs speaks to attendees at a booth at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Charlee Cohen, 3 1/2, waves all the swag she collected at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hannah Kaufmann donned colorful lashes and blue hair while running the Moon Dog booth at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Attendees at Yampa Valley Pride took a spin on the Steam Rolla outdoor skating rink on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Brynn and Dash Bird pose with father Nate at a booth at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jarrod and Chelsea Skywalker from the Yoga Center at Steamboat had a unicorn-themed booth at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mary Fitzsimons was part of a small, peaceful protest against the recent ruling that overturned Roe at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Barb Riegler, a volunteer for Advocates of Routt County educates booth visitors about the Steamboat Springs-based nonprofit at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Emma Carr decorates a rock at a booth at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

