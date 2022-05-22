 Photos: 2022 State Track and Field Championships | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: 2022 State Track and Field Championships

Shelby Reardon
  

Soroco sophomore Larhae Whaley explodes out of the blocks to kick off the 4x400 during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Bowden Tumminello leads off the 4x400 during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Alison Rajzer of Hayden celebrates her final jump, which own her a third triple jump title during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Sophia Benjamin competes in triple jump during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Marissa Martindale passes off to senior Kayedence Bruner during the 4x400 during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Olin Webster of Steamboat Springs sprints to the exchange zone in the 4x400 during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Connor Prost competes in the 400-meter dash finals during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Kayedence Bruner pulls into second during her leg of the 4x400 during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Casey Wolf keeps his team in second in the 4x400 during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs boys 4x400 team embraces each other following a nearly school-record breaking 4x400 performance during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Olin Webster of Steamboat Springs tracks down the runner in front of him while running is leg of the 4x400 during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden's Bella Simones competes in triple jump during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Hailey Minnick, right, fights to the finish of the 4x400 relay during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden senior Alison Rajzer won her third straight triple jump title with a leap of 34 feet, 10 inches during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden senior Alison Rajzer won her third straight triple jump title during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden senior Alison Rajzer cut her leg on her next-to-last attempt in girls triple jump. She won on her last jump during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden's Alison Rajzer smiles on top of the podium for girls triple jump during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Hayden High School 4x200 team members embrace each other after finishing sixth at the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 21, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco sophomore Larhae Whaley finished ninth in pole vault at the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 21, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Soroco High School and Hayden High School girls 4x200 teams finished eighth and sixth, respectively, at the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 21, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden's Bella Simones competes in long jump at the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 21, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco sophomore Larhae Whaley talks to her father and a teammate while competing in pole vault at the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 21, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden's Bella Svoboda passes off to Jenna Kleckler during the 4x200 final at the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 21, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Hailey Minnick passes off to senior Irene Hoff during the 4x200 relay at the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 21, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Marissa Martindale finished third in long jump at the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 21, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco's Larhae Whaley passes off to Isabel Medina in the 4x100 relay prelims at the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 21, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Kayedence Bruner launches while competing in long jump at the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 21, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

