 Photos: 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza

Tom Skulski
  

Norge Ski Club member Anders Giese soars in the qualifying round of the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza at Howelsen Hill on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Jason Colby focuses on his descent during the second round of the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza at Howelsen Hill on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Adeline Swanson focuses on her form mid-jump at the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza at Howelsen Hill on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Grant Andrews, a National team member and former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports club athlete, made it to the finals of the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza at Howelsen Hill on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ford Sayre Ski Club athlete Caleb Zuckerman’s 73-meter jump in the final round of the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza earned him second at Howelsen Hill on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Cara Larson of Norge Ski Club and the U.S. National team takes her second-round jump at the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza at Howelsen Hill on Monday, July 4.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Caleb Zuckerman, Jason Colby and winner, Sawyer Graves stand on the podium to receive their prize after the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza at Howelsen Hill on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

