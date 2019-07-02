PHOTOS: 2019 Quarry Mt. Quest Adventure Race
Staff report
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Pilot & Today
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The final day of June brought sun and rain, but it didn’t slow the Quarry Mt. Quest Adventure Race. The beginner-friendly race, in its inaugural year, is a fundraiser for Routt County Search and Rescue and features hiking or trail running, tubing or rafting and mountain biking. The fun part is the adventure of collecting different checkpoints over six hours and 30 miles.
This year, teams were hailed and rained on, but team “Wait! What?,” made up of Ryan Radway, Mark Anderson and Andy Kerrigan, finished first. Other category winners include:
- All Female: Slick City — Rachael Abler and Sarah Ginsbach
- Co-Ed: Lupine — Paula Pearson and Jason Zorilla
- Team with children 12 or younger: Los Alfords — Trout, Rose and Matt Alford
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News
Collared elk migrates over 250 miles through Steamboat and over Continental Divide to give birth
Elk gives birth in North Park, starting from central Moffat County