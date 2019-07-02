PHOTOS: 2019 Quarry Mt. Quest Adventure Race

Members of the winning team “Wait! What?” makes their way down the Yampa River during the Quarry Mt. Quest Adventure Race on Sunday, June 30.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The final day of June brought sun and rain, but it didn’t slow the Quarry Mt. Quest Adventure Race. The beginner-friendly race, in its inaugural year, is a fundraiser for Routt County Search and Rescue and features hiking or trail running, tubing or rafting and mountain biking. The fun part is the adventure of collecting different checkpoints over six hours and 30 miles.

This year, teams were hailed and rained on, but team “Wait! What?,” made up of Ryan Radway, Mark Anderson and Andy Kerrigan, finished first. Other category winners include:

All Female: Slick City — Rachael Abler and Sarah Ginsbach

Co-Ed: Lupine — Paula Pearson and Jason Zorilla

Team with children 12 or younger: Los Alfords — Trout, Rose and Matt Alford

Tanner Richard and Nate Swindle of Juice Boys pose for a photo during the Quarry Mt. Quest Adventure Race on Sunday, June 30.

The Los Alfords make their way through the mountain biking portion of the Quarry Mt. Quest Adventure Race on Sunday, June 30. Los Alfords were the winners of the team with a child 12 or younger category.

Team Ham and Cheese, made up of Walter Magill and his children, make its way down the mountain bike portion of the Quarry Mt. Quest Adventure Race on Sunday, June 30.

Rachael Abler and Sarah Ginsbach, of the Slick City team, work out the mountain biking portion of the Quarry Mt. Quest Adventure Race on Sunday, June 30. Slick City won the All-Female category.

