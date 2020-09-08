Photos: 1st storm of the season brings snow, damaging winds | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: 1st storm of the season brings snow, damaging winds

News News |

John F. Russell
  

Vehicles on US 40 on the east side of Steamboat Springs were forced to avoid several Aspen trees that had been partially blown over by high winds associated with Tuesday's storm.
John F. Rusell
Steve Caragol cleans up fallen trees along Pine Grove Road on Tuesday after high winds association with a passing storm knocked trees down across Steamboat Springs and the surrounding areas.
John F. Rusell
Vehicles on U.S. Highway 40 on the east side of Steamboat Springs were forced to avoid several aspen trees that had been partially blown over by high winds associated with Tuesday’s storm.
John F. Rusell
A fallen tree blocks the entrance of the Sundance Creek condos. The first snowstorm on the season was accompanied by strong winds that knocked down trees and power lines across the Steamboat Springs area.
John F. Rusell
Signs near the bottom of Rabbit Ears Pass on Tuesday inform motorists that the pass was closed.
John F. Rusell
Traffic makes its way over Rabbit Ears Pass on Tuesday morning as a storm brought snow, strong winds and dangerous road conditions to Steamboat Springs and the surrounding area.
John F. Rusell
An ambulance makes its way through blowing snow along U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass on Tuesday morning. The first snowstorm of the season was accompanied by strong winds creating dangerous driving conditions that led to the pass being closed shortly after this photo was taken.
John F. Rusell
A snow-crusted car makes its way down Anglers Drive on Tuesday morning.
John F. Rusell

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more