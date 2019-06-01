PHOTOS: 1,400 cfs and counting at the 2019 Yampa River Festival
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A crowd gathered around Charlie’s Hole for some good old river fun. Saturday’s event brought vendors in the Bud Werner Memorial Library parking lot, as well as spectators of all ages.
The Friends of the Yampa sponsored event brought river recreators of all types including kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders and rafters.
