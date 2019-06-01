 PHOTOS: 1,400 cfs and counting at the 2019 Yampa River Festival | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS: 1,400 cfs and counting at the 2019 Yampa River Festival

News | June 1, 2019

Katie Berning
kberning@SteamboatPilot.com

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A crowd gathered around Charlie’s Hole for some good old river fun. Saturday’s event brought vendors in the Bud Werner Memorial Library parking lot, as well as spectators of all ages.

The Friends of the Yampa sponsored event brought river recreators of all types including kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders and rafters.

Kids spray the river runners at the 2019 Yampa River Festival in downtown Steamboat Springs.
Steamboat Pilot & Today Magazines Editor Eugene Buchanan entertains the crowd between rafters.
A crew of raters takes a dive into Charlie’s Hole at the 2019 Yampa River Festival in downtown Steamboat Springs.
Rafts eddy out at the 2019 Yampa River Festival in downtown Steamboat Springs.
A tuber takes a whack at the C Hole at the 2019 Yampa River Festival in downtown Steamboat Springs.
2019 Yampa River Festival in downtown Steamboat Springs.
