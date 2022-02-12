 PHOTOS: 109th Winter Carnival Street Events | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: 109th Winter Carnival Street Events

Shelby Reardon
  

Sydney Beyer gets big air during the donkey jump portion of the 109th Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Pete Dopkin takes part in the shovel race during the 109th Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Georgia Friesell takes flight off the donkey jump during the 109th Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Harry Coates, 3, and sister Hazel, 6, stay warm during the 109th Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ashtyn Lamb and Mary Grace Crump won the first three-legged race during the 109th Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Thousands of people lined Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs during the 109th Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Samuel Clark competes in the slalom event during the 109th Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jim Sylvester waves while competing in the shovel race during the 109th Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hazel Keller, 5, competes in the 25-yard dash during the 109th Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Elliot DeCrette competes in ski joring, but opts for a snowboard, during the 109th Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

