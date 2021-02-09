PHOTO: YVEA partnership brings electric car charging station to Yampa
A new Level 3 electric vehicle charging station was unveiled Monday in Yampa. It was made possible by a collaboration between the Yampa Valley Electric Association, Routt County, the town of Yampa, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Colorado Energy Office and Travelodge by Wyndham. Utilizing the Colorado Energy Office Charge Ahead Colorado program, the fast charger has been installed at the Travelodge in Yampa’s central business district, adding an electric charger to the Flattops Scenic Byway. (Courtesy photo)
