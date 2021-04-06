 PHOTO: Steamboat teen wins 1st crane sighting contest | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTO: Steamboat teen wins 1st crane sighting contest

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Steamboat Springs High School freshman Noah Brinkman, pictured above, has won the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition’s first crane sighting contest. The sighting took place March 13 near Hayden on Routt County Road 70. Noah, 15, is an avid birder and wildlife photographer. In addition to the grand prize for the very first crane seen and documented in the Yampa Valley, the contest awards a prize to each individual with the photo or video of the earliest sighting in West Routt, North Routt, South Routt, Steamboat Springs, Craig and West Moffat. Those winners include: Kathy Simpson, West Moffat, - March 14 on her ranch about 10 miles North of Craig; Joey Chadwick, Craig, March 13, east of Loudy-Simpson Park in Craig; Cheryl Jensen, West Routt, March 16 along U.S. Highway 40 west of Yampa River State Park; Patrick Stanko, Steamboat Springs, March 21 on his ranch just west of Steamboat; and Adam Fernley, South Routt, March 30 on Colorado Highway 131 near Catamount. (Courtesy photo)

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more