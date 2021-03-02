 PHOTO: Steamboat speech and debate team competes at state | SteamboatToday.com
The Steamboat Springs Speech and Debate team finished its season at the CHSAA Speech and Debate Festival with two state champions. Emma Poper, a junior at Steamboat Springs High School, finished first in creative storytelling, and Elena Wittemyer, a senior, finished first in one v. one value debate. The Sailors who competed at state are pictured above. In the front row, from left, are: freshman Alex Hanna, Poper and freshman Morgan Yeiser. Back row: Wittemyer, senior Lauren Parks, speech and debate teacher Ryan Ayala, junior Lance Johnson and freshman Kali Waldman. Other members of the team included Aylen Dalke, Elainna Hemming, Becca Poper and Yedani Mendoza Gurrola. “This season was tougher than others, because everything was online,” Ayala said. “Some had to record a piece to share with judges, while others had to use Zoom and other formats to debate.” During the season, the team competed in two meets in December and four in January, culminating with the state festival in February. “I'm sad to see the seniors go,” Ayala added. “We're looking forward to getting back in-person next season with this young team.” (Courtesy photo)

