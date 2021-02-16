 PHOTO: Routt County 4-H builds snow sculptures for area seniors | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTO: Routt County 4-H builds snow sculptures for area seniors

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Routt County 4-H held a snow sculpture building event on Sunday, building snowpeople and even a snow turtle at Casey's Pond in Steamboat Springs. 4-H had the same event at The Haven in Hayden and at South Routt Senior Living, hoping to put a smile on resident's faces for Valentine’s Day. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more