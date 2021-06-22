 PHOTO: Large bear makes its way through downtown Steamboat | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTO: Large bear makes its way through downtown Steamboat

Dylan Anderson
  

A large bear made its way through Old Town in Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, stopping periodically at trashcans looking for scraps. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer arrived with a less-lethal projectile but did not shoot it at the bear as it ran off toward Fish Creek Falls Road. Bears are active in town right now, making it important that trash and other attractants are properly secured. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
Two Old Town residents watch a large bear make its way through Steamboat Springs on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.

