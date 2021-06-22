PHOTO: Large bear makes its way through downtown Steamboat
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
LIVE UPDATES: Routt County ups fire restrictions as Muddy Slide Fire grows to 156 acres
4:15 p.m.: Emergency responders have notified town of Oak Creek officials that the Muddy Slide Fire will likely interrupt electric service provided by one of the town’s electric power providers, according to David Torgler, town…