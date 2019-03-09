PHOTO: ‘It’s a powder day’ at Steamboat Resort

PHOTO: ‘It’s a powder day’ at Steamboat ResortMarch 9, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 9, 2019Andy Thorn, left, leads the Drew Emmitt Band in a rendition of a song he wrote called “Powder Day.” Drew Emmitt, center, lead singer and namesake of the band, strums his mandolin alongside guitar player Tyler Grant. The band played as part of the Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert in Gondola Square at Steamboat Resort on Saturday. (Photo by Derek Maiolo) Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: NewsCDOT tells travelers to stay off I-70 through mountainsHistoric, unsurvivable avalanches forecast in central mountains; Steamboat danger remains highRoutt County’s short-term rental ban is here to stayCuginos restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month
