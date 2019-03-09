 PHOTO: ‘It’s a powder day’ at Steamboat Resort | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTO: ‘It’s a powder day’ at Steamboat Resort

Andy Thorn, left, leads the Drew Emmitt Band in a rendition of a song he wrote called “Powder Day.” Drew Emmitt, center, lead singer and namesake of the band, strums his mandolin alongside guitar player Tyler Grant. The band played as part of the Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert in Gondola Square at Steamboat Resort on Saturday. (Photo by Derek Maiolo)

