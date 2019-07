STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Lake Triathlon attracted 240 competitors on Sunday, July 28. Athletes completed a 1/2 mile swim, biked 12.4 miles and ran 3.5 miles to the finish line.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon