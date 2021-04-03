PHOTO GALLERY: Families flock to community Easter Egg hunt in Steamboat (with video)
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The community came out Saturday morning for Steamboat Christian Center’s Easter Egg hunt at Emerald Park.
Winning a special $1,000 gift certificate to Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs was 2-year-old Hudson Meeks of Steamboat Springs. Other eggs were filled with candy, coins from Alpine Bank and gift certificates from local sponsors.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
