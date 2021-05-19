 PHOTO: CMC donates fresh produce to LiftUp | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTO: CMC donates fresh produce to LiftUp

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Patrick Staib, professor of social science, standing, Tina Evans, professor of sustainability studies, left, and Becky Edmiston, professor of biology, right, gather greens to donate to LiftUp of Routt County. The fresh vegetables were harvested from the Bear Park Permaculture Center at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs. The center offers year-round outdoor classes focused on food systems and environmental studies for students, CMC employees and community and youth organizations. (Courtesy photo by Greg Hughey)

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more