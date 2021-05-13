PHOTO: Chairlift construction on Howelsen Hill sparks small wildfire (with video)
As construction crews worked to cut down part of the first tower of the old Barrows Chairlift at Howelsen Hill Ski Area on Thursday, sparks ignited a small patch of grass.
Steamboat Springs Police Department Officer Braxton Shirley was first on scene and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.
Steamboat Fire Rescue then arrived and hooked up to Howelsen’s snowmaking equipment to thoroughly wet the area.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely…