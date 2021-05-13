PHOTO: Chairlift construction on Howelsen Hill sparks small wildfire (with video)

Construction crews help an officer Thursday put out flames of a small wildland fire on Howelsen Hill. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)



As construction crews worked to cut down part of the first tower of the old Barrows Chairlift at Howelsen Hill Ski Area on Thursday, sparks ignited a small patch of grass.

Steamboat Springs Police Department Officer Braxton Shirley was first on scene and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Steamboat Fire Rescue then arrived and hooked up to Howelsen’s snowmaking equipment to thoroughly wet the area.

