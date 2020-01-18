Phishing scam: The Record for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

9:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a theft in an alley behind a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. It was reported that items were stolen out of a vehicle.

10:58 a.m. A theft occurred at a hotel in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle. A person reported to Steamboat officers that pieces of luggage containing a laptop were stolen from a transit shuttle.

11:49 a.m. There was a disturbance in the 600 block of Evans Street. A roommate called the police on two other roommates who were in a verbal altercation.

3:05 p.m. An elderly person in the 300 block of Steamboat Boulevard reported to officers that they had given personal information to a person who called them, later realizing it was a phishing scam.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

3:31 p.m. An alarm went off at a bank in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:09 p.m. There was a dog in an unattended vehicle outside a hotel in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue. A person spotted the canine and contacted the police, who then reached the dog’s owner. The dog was soon after taken out of the vehicle.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.