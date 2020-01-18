Phishing scam: The Record for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a theft in an alley behind a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. It was reported that items were stolen out of a vehicle.
10:58 a.m. A theft occurred at a hotel in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle. A person reported to Steamboat officers that pieces of luggage containing a laptop were stolen from a transit shuttle.
11:49 a.m. There was a disturbance in the 600 block of Evans Street. A roommate called the police on two other roommates who were in a verbal altercation.
3:05 p.m. An elderly person in the 300 block of Steamboat Boulevard reported to officers that they had given personal information to a person who called them, later realizing it was a phishing scam.
3:31 p.m. An alarm went off at a bank in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
11:09 p.m. There was a dog in an unattended vehicle outside a hotel in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue. A person spotted the canine and contacted the police, who then reached the dog’s owner. The dog was soon after taken out of the vehicle.
