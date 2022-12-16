Phippsburg holiday lighting contest takes place Monday
The Phippsburg Community Club will hold its annual holiday lighting contest on Monday, Dec. 19.
Entry forms can be found at the gate at the community park, next to the mail cluster boxes. Prize money will be awarded in a few categories, sponsored in part by Yampa Valley Electric Association.
