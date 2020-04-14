Phase II of Butcherknife Creek project downtown begins this week

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The second part of the Butcherknife Creek improvement project is scheduled to start this week along Seventh Street between Oak and Yampa streets in the old town district in Steamboat Springs.

Once work begins, Seventh Street will be closed from Oak Street to Lincoln Avenue and between Lincoln Avenue and Yampa Street; however, the intersections at Seventh and Oak, Seventh and Yampa and Seventh and Lincoln will remain open. Parking on Seventh Street between these blocks will not be available during construction. The intersection of Seventh and Lincoln is not part of the work zone.

The project includes construction of a concrete box culvert, relocation of existing utilities, drainage improvements and sidewalks. The city will also install a mechanized stormwater treatment device at this site and a new, year-round public restroom adjacent to Eagle Scout Park and the parking lot at the intersection of Seventh and Yampa streets.

Duckels Construction is the general contractor for the project and has worked with the city to implement national, state and local safety requirements into a COVID-19 construction site management plan. The project is expected to run through mid-October.

Under the oversight of city project engineer Mike Beurskens, the $2.5 million Butcherknife Creek improvement project is funded from $1.61 million in matching city funds, an $800,000 DOLA grant and a $90,000 Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment’s Water Quality Improvement Fund grant. The first phase of the work, which occurred on Oak Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, was completed in fall 2019.