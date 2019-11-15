Pet bird rescued from tree: The Record for Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

12 a.m. A taxi driver called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers after a man could not pay for his fare in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. The man and the taxi driver eventually were able to resolve the situation on their own.

12:08 a.m. A drunken man flagged down officers in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue. They gave him a courtesy ride home.

12:37 a.m. Officers were called about another drunken man who was causing a disturbance and fighting with family members at a residence in the 900 block of Confluence Court. He was taken to the hospital for detox.

1:45 p.m. Officers responded to a neighbor dispute at a duplex in the 3400 block of Stone Lane.

4:56 p.m. A Steamboat Springs Transit bus driver called police after finding what appeared to be papers from someone’s private journal left on a bus.

7:08 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters rescued a pet bird that escaped and got stuck in a tree in the 500 block of Pine Street.

8:24 p.m. Officers were called about a baby owl stranded on the side of the road in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. They patrolled the area but were unable to find the animal.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.