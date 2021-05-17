Perturbed by pricey pizza: The Record for Sunday, May 16

Sunday, May 16, 2021

2:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers initiated contact with a person who appeared to be intoxicated near the corner of Whistler and Walton Creek roads. Officers were checking to ensure the person was safe and had a way home.

2:21 a.m. Officers responded to reports of one roommate chasing another near the 700 block of Pine Street. When they arrived, officers arrested one roommate on menacing and harassment charges.

8:56 a.m. Officers were called about a person who exited a utility room in the back of a building near the corner of Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue. The caller believed the person had slept in the room. Officers made contact with the person and told them not to return to the utility room.

2:37 p.m. Officers were called about a man at a business near the 200 block of Anglers Drive who was upset about the cost of the pizza he had ordered. The person had already paid for the pizza prior to picking it up but yelled at employees and later people in the parking lot about the cost. The person was gone by the time officers arrived.

3:46 p.m. Officers were called about a man who had left a bar near the corner of Seventh and Yampa streets without paying for his drink. The person continued to harass people in the street and other guests at the restaurant. When officers arrived, they removed the man from the area.

7:44 p.m. Officers received a call from a neighbor near the 3100 block of Columbine Drive who said they saw people having a large bonfire. When officers arrived, there was no sign of people currently or recently having a bonfire.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.