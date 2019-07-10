Person sleeping under staircase: The Record for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

9:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a truck with an attached trailer driving erratically at South Lincoln Avenue and Pine Grove Road.

9:41 a.m. A business owner found evidence of someone living under the staircase to his business in the 1100 block of Yampa Street. The owner removed items that had been left there, such as bedding, and asked police for help in barring any person from sleeping on the property.

12:02 p.m. A man believed his wallet had been stolen at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers reviewed the security camera footage and saw the man take the wallet out of his pocket at the checkout counter, then put it back before leaving the store. They assume he lost it somewhere else.

1:16 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 300 block of Breeze Basin Boulevard in Hayden.

1:49 p.m. Police received a civil complaint from an auto repair business in the 2200 block of Downhill Drive. A man claims employees there damaged his vehicle while doing a repair.

3:20 p.m. A dog bit someone and caused bleeding in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Circle.

7:07 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a missing person from Clark.

7:22 p.m. Police were called by a man who received several disturbing text messages from an unknown number, some of which showed pictures of dead bodies. The man believed the messages to be part of an unusual scam. Officers think the photos were taken from the Internet, and do not suspect them to be evidence of any criminal activity.

10:21 p.m. Police were called about a dispute between roommates. A man wants his female roommate to move out, and the two have been in ongoing arguments that have required officers to mediate the situation.

11:46 p.m. Officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle idling in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive. They told the people inside they are not allowed camp within city limits, but notified them of nearby places where they may.

