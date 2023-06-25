Perry-Mansfield’s annual “Under the Stars” showcase coming Tuesday
“Under the Stars,” an annual showcase of the diverse talents and ongoing projects within the Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp, will be from 8-9 p.m. Tuesday at the historic Louis Horst Studio.
According to event organizers, “Under the Stars” is more than a celebration; it’s an extraordinary platform for the students, faculty and counselors to share a preview of their works-in-progress, offering a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into the academic and creative pursuits at the school. For more, perry-mansfield.org/.
