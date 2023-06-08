Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp announces summer performances

Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp has unveiled its summer performance schedule.

The faculty and its students are prepared to captivate audiences with a series of live performances showcasing various genres of dance and musical theatre, and tickets are now available for purchase.

The summer season will commence on Saturday with a performance by guest artist Peter Chu, presented by Chuthis. This event will showcase Chu’s choreography and set the stage for a lineup of performances this summer.

Limited seating is available. Visit Perry-Mansfields.org for tickets and information.

On Sunday, there will be with a Professional Dance Showcase at 8 p.m. in which attendees will witness the choreography and performances by guest artists, Flockworks, Chuthis, Co-Director of dance Chris Compton and 29 students.

On June 18, the faculty and counselors will delight audiences with “Very Vaudeville!” — a tribute to the timeless variety show format, complete with dance, comedy and music.

“Under the Stars” will be on June 27 at Perry-Mansfield at night, under the starlit night.

Additionally, Perry-Mansfield’s emerging artists will take the stage at 10 a.m. on July 1 during their Showcase, followed by an open house. This event highlights blossoming students in the program.

On July 8, the Pre-Professional Student Creations will showcase the artistic creations, and on July 14 and 15, the Pre-Professional students will present an Evening of Dance with a display of technical prowess and passion.

The summer schedule also features the anticipated Pre-Professional Musical production of “Cabaret!” on July 21 and 22.

Held in the historic Julie Harris Theater, this rendition of the classic musical will transport the audience into a world of timeless entertainment. The musical was selected because Julie Harris won her first Tony Award for playing the character Sally Bowles in the show “I Am A Camera,” on which Cabaret was later inspired. This will be the first Perry-Mansfield Pre-Professional Show in the renovated theatre.

The Young Artist Evening of Dance & Musical on July 28 and 29 will showcase the inspiring talents of 12 to 15-year-olds in the camp, presenting a mix of theatre and dance performances. The theatre students will present “Matilda Jr.,” while the dance students will showcase various faculty-choreographed pieces.

Perry-Mansfield’s summer season will conclude Aug. 13, as the campus hosts a dance showcase featuring guest artists from the Jose Limon Dance Foundation.

All performances will take place on the campus at 40755 County Road 36 in Steamboat Springs.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, go to Perry-Mansfield.org.