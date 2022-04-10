Perry-Mansfield appoints Joe Haines as director of development
news@steamboatpilot.com
Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp has named Joe Haines the organization’s director of development, a role in which he will be responsible for leading all aspects of the 109-year-old camp’s development and communications programs.
In addition to offering summer residential and camp programs focused on dance, theater and equestrian areas, the camp is working on a major renovation of the Julie Harris Theater on its campus.
“I am excited to be joining a wonderful arts organization with such a rich history,“ Haines said. ”Perry-Mansfield combines two of my passions, a love for the outdoors and performing arts.“
The board also sees great things with Haines stepping into the new role.
“Joe is a seasoned nonprofit leader with extensive experience in fundraising and donor relations,” said Rob Schwartz, board president for Perry-Mansfield. “This is an important time for our organization, and Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will have an immediate and positive impact.”
Perry-Mansfield is in the first phase of a capital campaign to renovate the historic Julie Harris Theater.
In addition, Perry-Mansfield and Friends of the Yampa Valley Arts announced plans to merge in fall 2021, so they are working through that transition.
“Joe’s appointment could not come at a more critical time for the organization,” Schwartz said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Perry-Mansfield appoints Joe Haines as director of development
Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp has named Joe Haines the organization’s director of development, a role in which he will be responsible for leading all aspects of the 109-year-old camp’s development and communications programs.