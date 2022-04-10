Perry-Mansfield appoints Joe Haines as director of development

Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp has named Joe Haines the organization’s director of development, a role in which he will be responsible for leading all aspects of the 109-year-old camp’s development and communications programs.

In addition to offering summer residential and camp programs focused on dance, theater and equestrian areas, the camp is working on a major renovation of the Julie Harris Theater on its campus.

“I am excited to be joining a wonderful arts organization with such a rich history,“ Haines said. ”Perry-Mansfield combines two of my passions, a love for the outdoors and performing arts.“

The board also sees great things with Haines stepping into the new role.

“Joe is a seasoned nonprofit leader with extensive experience in fundraising and donor relations,” said Rob Schwartz, board president for Perry-Mansfield. “This is an important time for our organization, and Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will have an immediate and positive impact.”

Perry-Mansfield is in the first phase of a capital campaign to renovate the historic Julie Harris Theater.

In addition, Perry-Mansfield and Friends of the Yampa Valley Arts announced plans to merge in fall 2021, so they are working through that transition.

“Joe’s appointment could not come at a more critical time for the organization,” Schwartz said.