Permits available for Christmas tree cutting in National Forests

Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are available for purchase online at Recreation.gov/Tree-Permits/MBR .

Permits are on sale 24/7 and are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service as an alternative to in-person transactions at offices.

Each permit costs $10 and allows for the cutting of one tree with a five permit per household limit. Trees must be for personal use and not for resale. Permits must be displayed on the vehicle dash. There is also a $2.50 processing fee.

Other regulations and rules apply, such as road and area restrictions.

Fourth graders that have an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit.

Contact a local Forest Service office for site-specific information and office hours. Christmas tree permits are not available for in-person purchase this year in Walden at the Parks Ranger District office.

Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District, Saratoga, Wyoming, 307-326-5258

Douglas Ranger District, Douglas, Wyoming, 307-358-4690

Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District, Steamboat Springs, 970-870-2299

Forest Supervisor’s Office & Laramie Ranger District, Laramie, Wyoming, 307-745-2300

Parks Ranger District, Walden, 970-723-2700

Yampa Ranger District, Yampa, 970-638-4516

