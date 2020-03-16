Performing arts center survey results to be presented to public via live webinar

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A study focused on whether the Yampa Valley needs and can support a performing arts center is almost finished.

Webb Management, professional advisors on cultural facilities, is putting the final touches on a report, and it plans to present its findings to the public on the night of March 18 via webinar. Attendees can register early and then submit questions during the live webinar presentation.

The study was paid for through private donations and fundraising from nonprofit performance groups. Steamboat Creates Development Director Dagny McKinley pushed for the study after hearing from numerous performing arts groups that current venues are crowded or inadequate for multiple uses.

“After reviewing the initial findings, I think there might be some surprises for the community,” McKinley said. “At this point, input from those interested in this project is critical in order to shape the next steps.”

The report is expected to address a number of issues put forth by community members during a previous public meeting, including:

• Synopsis of interviews with 65 people that included local creatives, government officials, school officials, Steamboat Resort representatives and community leaders among others.

• Environmental scan and market review that focuses on where a potential audience for this facility would come from — are they local, second home owners or visitors? What age ranges might attend or utilize a performing art center? Can Steamboat support that?

• Evaluate visiting artists’ housing issues, especially issues involving lack of hotel space and personal homes being volunteered.

• Uses and users: What kind of physical space is needed? Backstage, wing space, fly space? Who else can use the facility? For example, could it be used in other ways like conferences? Do local nonprofits have capacity to pay for access to a new venue?

• Partnership opportunity: If this project moved forward who would be interested in partnering with the performing arts center as far as development, programming and operation?

• Community benefit and impacts: What will best serve the community as far as economic development and cultural tourism while also serving our local creative community and broader community?

McKinley said Webb Consultants will outline its findings and then take questions from those who are participating in the webinar.

