People waving flags: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

12:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a loud party in the 500 block of Seventh Street. When officers arrived, the party was over, and people were leaving.

12:46 p.m. Police were called to a possible trespass in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. People were protesting and waving flags and signs outside a vacant business. Officers were able to verify they were allowed to be on the property.

3:46 p.m. Officers responded to a report of threats at a business in the 100 block of Ninth Street. The business owner was attempting to follow local COVID-19 restrictions by keeping the number of people in the store low. When he asked a group to leave until he finished helping people already inside the store, the group became angry. They were gone by the time officers.

6:31 p.m. Officers received a noise complaint at a vacation rental at Robert E. Lee Lane and Memphis Belle Court. There was a party going on, which neighbors claimed had been a problem for a couple of days.

8:29 p.m. Police were called to an illegal burn at a residence at Larimer and Spruce streets. A group was having a recreational burn and was unaware of the fire restriction in place. They agreed to put out the fire.

10: 12 p.m. Officers responded to a report of fireworks in the Upper Knoll Parking Lot at Steamboat Resort. The reporting party stated two vehicles had left the area shortly after shooting off the fireworks. Officers were unable to locate the vehicles.

10: 44 p.m. Officers received a report of fireworks in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive. The aerial fireworks were visible from the Combined Law Enforcement Facility, but officers were unable to locate where they were coming from.

Total incidents: 67

Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.