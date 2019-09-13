People trespass in hot tub: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

9:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a theft at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

9:37 a.m. Police responded to an ongoing dispute between a tenant and a landlord in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

1:01 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop at Mount Werner Circle and Eagleridge Drive. They arrested a man on multiple charges, including suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint and criminal impersonation, a felony.

2:26 p.m. Police were called about a theft in the Marabou subdivision.

3:46 p.m. Officers received a report of harassment from the 500 block of Buena Vista Court.

8:14 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen from the 38900 block of Main Street in Milner.

9:12 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was near a skate park in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court.

10:09 p.m. Police received a report of people trespassing in a hot tub in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.

10:23 p.m. Officers arrested a man on suspicion of third-degree assault and second-degree criminal tampering.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

