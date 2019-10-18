People trapped in elevator: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

12:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken man outside a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. An officer had given the man a courtesy ride home earlier in the night, and he called to request another. Police were too busy.

8:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of several people stuck inside an elevator at a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.

8:48 a.m. A caller reported a drug violation to police but did not provide an exact location of where the violation took place or offer details about what happened.

11:26 a.m. Police received a report of a suspicious at a condominium complex in the 2900 block of Columbine Drive.

1:37 p.m. Police received a report of another suspicious incident in the 500 block of Gilpin Street. Some men were offering to do unsolicited mechanical work on a woman’s vehicle, which she declined.

2:41 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated threats that allegedly were made at a government building in the 100 block of Sixth Street.

3:16 p.m. Police were called about someone sneaking into a business to use the bathrooms in the 2900 block of Village Drive. Officers were unable to locate any trespassers.

5:06 p.m. Officers arrested a man suspected of stealing a vehicle back in September. He was charged with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, criminal impersonation and second-degree criminal trespass.

8:52 p.m. A caller notified officers about a suspicious man standing outside a dance studio in the 300 block of Oak Street. It turned out he was looking for his wallet.

8:59 p.m. Police responded to a report of harassment at a restaurant in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. A man thought a patron was taking a video of him. The patron was actually trying to calculate her tip.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

