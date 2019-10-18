People trapped in elevator: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken man outside a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. An officer had given the man a courtesy ride home earlier in the night, and he called to request another. Police were too busy.
8:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of several people stuck inside an elevator at a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.
8:48 a.m. A caller reported a drug violation to police but did not provide an exact location of where the violation took place or offer details about what happened.
11:26 a.m. Police received a report of a suspicious at a condominium complex in the 2900 block of Columbine Drive.
1:37 p.m. Police received a report of another suspicious incident in the 500 block of Gilpin Street. Some men were offering to do unsolicited mechanical work on a woman’s vehicle, which she declined.
2:41 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated threats that allegedly were made at a government building in the 100 block of Sixth Street.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
3:16 p.m. Police were called about someone sneaking into a business to use the bathrooms in the 2900 block of Village Drive. Officers were unable to locate any trespassers.
5:06 p.m. Officers arrested a man suspected of stealing a vehicle back in September. He was charged with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, criminal impersonation and second-degree criminal trespass.
8:52 p.m. A caller notified officers about a suspicious man standing outside a dance studio in the 300 block of Oak Street. It turned out he was looking for his wallet.
8:59 p.m. Police responded to a report of harassment at a restaurant in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. A man thought a patron was taking a video of him. The patron was actually trying to calculate her tip.
Total incidents: 54
- Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
