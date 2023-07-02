People should expect road closures, limited parking in Steamboat Springs as Fourth of July parade returns to Lincoln

City officials in Steamboat Springs are preparing for the Fourth of July parade’s return to Lincoln Avenue after two years on Yampa Street.

The move, which has been celebrated by a number of residents and business owners around the city, has been planned along with the other Fourth of July festivities to try to ensure the safety of those attending.

In addition to the banning of handing out items such as candy or water during the parade, the city also announced there will not be a fireworks show this year.

To accommodate for the parade route, Lincoln Avenue, which is part of U.S. Highway 40, will be closed between Fifth and 12th streets from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. July 4. In addition, there will also be the closure of several city streets in that area.

Parking downtown will be extremely limited due to these closures and the large number of people expected to attend the parade.

For the detour, both Oak Street and Yampa Street will be used to divert traffic around Lincoln Avenue in a circular pattern. All westbound traffic will turn right on Fifth Street, then proceed to Oak Street, while all eastbound traffic will turn right at 12th Street and then continue onto Yampa Street.

The detour will limit parking on both Oak and Yampa, as well as preventing any parking at the intersections of Fifth and Oak streets or 12th and Oak streets to allow for semi-truck travel. Alternative parking can be found at Steamboat Springs High School, Howelsen Ice Complex, Howelson Hill Ski Area, Rodeo Arena or the Stockbridge TransitCenter.

The city is also encouraging people to either bike, walk or take advantage of the free Steamboat Springs Transit bus, which will have additional service during the parade. There will be temporary stops along Oak Street for westbound routes, and stops along Yampa Street for eastbound routes.