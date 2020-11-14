People in backyard: The Record for Friday, Nov. 13

Friday Nov. 13

8:59 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of someone who lost their keys in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. Later the person called back to inform officers they had found the keys.

9:31 a.m. Officers were alerted to a wallet that had been found. After doing some digging, they were able to return the wallet to its owner.

9:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a resident trying to leave the Haven in Hayden. The resident was escorted back without issue.

2:32 p.m. Officers received a call about someone who thought another person had filed for unemployment under their name. This is still under investigation.

3:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the report of a dog at large on Colorado Highway 131. When animal control arrived the dog returned to its fence and went back inside.

7:09 p.m. Officers received a call about a number of people in a backyard near Honey Suckle Lane and Riverside Drive. It was determined that no further action was needed.

10:16 p.m. Officers received a call about some roommates where were not getting along and causing excess noise. Officers tried to calm the situation.

Total incidents: 40

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in the record.