People have donated more than $17K to West Steamboat annexation election campaigns

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — According to reports filed with the Steamboat Springs City Clerk, the Yes to Locals’ Housing Committee has raised and spent more money than the Let’s Vote Steamboat Committee.

The two committees, which have coalesced around the West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation special election, recently reported donations received and campaign spending taking place from mid-April to the end of May.

The Yes to Locals’ Housing Committee has raised $13,257.97 in financial contributions from 77 donations. Most of these contributions, 69 of them, were from individuals, with an additional seven donations from businesses and LLCs.

The Yes committee also received $8,926.18 in in-kind contributions of goods and services, for things such as graphic design services, envelopes, voter files and conference room rentals.

The largest contribution, both financially and in-kind goods and services, came from Brynn Grey Partners, the developers who plan to build out West Steamboat Neighborhoods should voters approve the annexation. Including both monetary and in-kind contributions, Brynn Grey has given the Yes committee $7,546.

The Yes committee spent $10,166.24, mostly on advertising expenses, but also on office supplies, fundraising expenses and consulting services. The Yes group spent $3,452 on ads in the Steamboat Pilot & Today.

The Let’s Vote Steamboat Committee has raised $4,300 in donations from three individuals and did not report any in-kind contributions.

Let’s Vote has raised an additional $900 in a GoFundMe campaign, but in an email, committee member Diane Brower said the group hasn’t been able to access the funds “due to some technical glitches.”

“We may have to refund to the donors as our time frame is getting close,” she wrote of the GoFundMe donations.

Let’s Vote’s largest contribution came from committee member Paul Stettner, who gave a total of $1,500 in two donations.

Let’s Vote spent $1,672.50, including $1,476 for ads in the Steamboat Pilot and reimbursing a committee member for printer ink.

Yes committee aggregate contributions of more than $500:

Brynn Grey Partners $1,500, plus $6,046 of in-kind contributions of staff time and snacks for volunteers

UPS Store 4730 $500, plus $2,400 in in-kind contributions for printing services

Richard “Rex” Brice and Bettina Neset $1,000

Holiday Inn $1,000

Colorado Group Realty $1,000

Jon Wade $750

Roger Ashton $515

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty $500

Remax Partners $500

Central Park Management $500

Let’s Vote committee aggregate contributions of more than $500:

Paul Stettner $1,800

Bob Zibell $1,000

William Moser $1,500

To see each committee’s complete campaign finance filings, visit steamboatsprings.net/703/Election-Information.

