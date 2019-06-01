People harassing a bear: The Record for Friday, May 31, 2019

Friday, May 31, 2019

12:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers contacted a suspicious vehicle parked in the 900 block of Pamela Lane. The person inside was driving through town and had pulled over to rest. Officers let the person return to their nap.

1:20 a.m. Officers were called about a bear trying to get into a dumpster in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

11:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted an unconscious person at a senior living center in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

12:33 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of harassment from the 33000 block of Ramuda Trail in Oak Creek.

1:26 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a business in the 2000 block of Curve Court, where a man was harassing staff. He left before police arrived.

1:34 p.m. A man drove his car off the road at 13th Street and Shield Drive. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

2:34 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance at a bank in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. A man did not understand why money had been subtracted from his account and believed the bank had stolen money from him. Officers helped explain the money had been transferred to one of the man’s other accounts, and he calmed down.

6:14 p.m. A man was bitten by his own dog after he tripped and fell on the animal during a hike. Hospital staff treated him for the injury and were required to report the incident to police.

9:47 p.m. Officers were called about people harassing a bear who had climbed into a tree in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:08 p.m. Neighbors notified police of suspicious noises coming from a residence in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A woman in the residence had awoken to what she thought was gunfire, and she reacted by kicking her husband off the bed.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.



