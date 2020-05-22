People following moose: The Record for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Thursday, May 21, 2020

1:18 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about people trespassing at the Strawberry Park Hot Springs.

1:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear in an alley trying to get into trash cans at Gilpin Court and Manitou Avenue.

11:21 a.m. Police were called about a group of people following a moose that was walking outside a hospital in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.

Support Local Journalism Donate



1:30 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person from a senior living center in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail. A stranger was talking to a resident of the center and trying to get inside the building. The stranger was gone by the time officers arrived.

2:36 p.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between cousins at an apartment unit in the 800 block of Weiss Circle.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:08 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from a liquor store in the 900 block of Weiss Drive. A customer refused to wear a face mask inside the store, as required by a local public health order. The customer eventually agreed to leave.

9:49 p.m. Police were called about a man looking into parked vehicles in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers spoke with the man, he said he was waiting for a bus and did not have any criminal intent when he looked into the vehicles.

11:53 p.m. Police were called about a bear eating out of a recycle bin in the 3000 block of Village Drive.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.