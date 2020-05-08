Peeping Tom: The Record for Thursday, May 7, 2020

Thursday, May 7, 2020

9:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about some damaged fuel pumps at a gas station in the 1600 block of 13th Street.

9:49 a.m. A resident called police about a suspicious credit card charge. The resident later found out the charge was legitimate.

10:25 a.m. Police were called about two dogs fighting at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

10:36 a.m. Police were called about a man who reportedly was looking into people’s windows at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers were unable to locate the man.

11:50 a.m. Police received an animal complaint about a dog tied to a truck outside a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. The dog and the truck were gone by the time officers arrived.

12:29 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about an assault in the 23400 block of Willow Island Trail in Oak Creek.

7:30 p.m. Police were called about a bear trying to get into several dumpsters in the 3100 block of Apres Ski Way. The bear never succeeded in its attempts. It was gone by the time officers arrived.

11:18 p.m. Police received a report of a drug violation at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

Total incidents: 36

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.