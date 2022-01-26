Pedersen joins forces with CrossCounty Mortgage

Kathryn Pedersen, a loan officer with more than two decades of experience in the Yampa Valley, has joined forces with national lender CrossCountry Mortgage to offer area residents an even wider range of lending solutions and a faster, more convenient loan approval process, according to a release from the agency.

“It’s no secret why Kathryn and her team have won so many awards over the years — they are exceptionally skilled at helping clients get the best rates and best overall lending solutions for their unique needs,” said CrossCountry Mortgage Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt Jr. in the release.

Pedersen has ranked among the top 1% of U.S. mortgage originators for five consecutive years, the release states. Prior to joining CrossCountry Mortgage, Pedersen was with Bay Equity Home Loans. The CrossCountry Mortgage offices are located at 169 Hilltop Parkway, Suite 206B, in Steamboat Springs.

“CrossCountry Mortgage’s culture, entrepreneurial spirit and focus on providing a best-in-class client experience made this the right choice my clients and my career,” said Pedersen in the release. “CCM offers an extremely wide range of loan products and streamlined processes that complement the high levels of service we provide to every client.”

