Peddling home alone: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019

12:25 a.m. A man bumped into another man at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street. They exchanged words, then one man punched the other in the face and left the bar. The incident is under investigation.

3:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a reported fight at a house party in the 1400 block of Conestoga Circle. Several people at the party were unhappy with one person, and someone tried to pick a fight with them before others intervened. Steamboat Fire Rescue medics checked out the victim for injuries.

6:22 a.m. A bear was on top of a dumpster in the 10 block of Cedar Court.

9:55 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue medics assisted a person suffering symptoms of a stroke in the 2700 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

10:17 a.m. Officers arrested a man on suspicion of criminal mischief and two counts of harassment, all misdemeanors, in the Steamboat area.

10:18 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported disturbance in the area of Routt County Road 18C.

2:41 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue medics assisted someone who was unconscious in the 500 block of Oak Street.

5:09 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance at a restaurant in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. An employee and a manager were yelling at each other. Officers mediated the situation.

5:14 p.m. A man and his two kids were biking from Little Toots Park to their home on Steamboat’s west side. The man called officers when the eldest of the two children became separated from the group. He had peddled home and was found safe.

5:41 p.m. A person was concerned that there were recording devices in the bathroom of a business in the 700 block of Yampa Street. Officers checked out the room and found nothing suspicious.

6:03 p.m. A person reported their car had been spray-painted in the parking lot of a store in Central Park Plaza. Officers reviewed security footage and did not see anybody approach the car. Officers determined it as wet mud that had dried white.

Total incidents: 84

Steamboat officers had 60 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters and medics responded to 12 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.