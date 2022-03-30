Peak’s interim CEO has been a part of Routt County’s ongoing effort
Anne Ladd will takeover as interim CEO of the Peak Health Alliance following last week’s departure of the organization’s leader for a job in New York.
Officials have said the shakeup isn’t expected to derail Routt County’s effort to offer Peak-sponsored plans locally for 2023, and Ladd has been involved with the ongoing process.
Peak Health is a nonprofit health insurance purchasing alliance founded in Summit County in 2018. Peak has since expanded into Dolores, Grand, Lake, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties.
Ladd is the founder of Propel Product Management, a consulting company based in Casper, Wyoming, that specialized in health care policy and product development.
In an interview last week, Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton said Ladd has been part of the ongoing negotiations with UCHealth for a new fee schedule, a pivotal step to be able to offer plans with lower premiums locally.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
