Paul Wellman: Now it’s Ukrainegate

It is very interesting that we went through years of Russiagate where Trump was supposed to be colluding with the nasty Russians. Once that was proved to be totally false, we are now confronted with Ukrainegate. Trump now is accused of doing some kind of dirty deeds involving Ukraine. This smells very funny.

Former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Robert Gates famously wrote in his memoir that Joe Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” His being up to his ears in the U.S. meddling in Ukraine politics and creating another dirty war aimed at Russia is no surprise.

Hunter Biden has a long history of drug and alcohol abuse. In 2013, he was kicked out of the Navy for using cocaine. HIs reported indiscretions were exposed in 2017 when Hunter’s ex-wife Kathleen filed a motion in D.C. Superior Court asking to freeze Biden’s assets. Kathleen said that he “created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills.”

In 2017, Hunter was kicking around with nothing to do so his dad hooked him up with a $50,000-a-month job with Bursima Holdings, a Ukraine gas company, which was owned by Mykola Zlochevsky, who also was Ukraine’s minister of ecology. Hunter has no background that would justify this fat paycheck except his dad being VP.

The month Hunter joined the Bursima team the British government hit Bursima for money laundering. This has rightly raised conflict-of-interest questions about Joe.

If I were a standard snake in the grass politician, like Trump, I would be all over getting dirt on a potential rival. How in hell does that justify any uproar at all? They all do it all the time.

It would be great to get Biden off the ticket and get some new blood in the White House that would benefit we the people.

Paul Wellman

Clark



